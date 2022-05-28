Where Auburn lands in CBS Sports preseason top 25 basketball rankings
The college basketball season is still months away but it is never too early to look ahead for the next season. Auburn is looking to replace their two best players from last season but is adding several talented players.
With the transfer portal still having several talented players, it is tough to get an accurate picture of each team for next season but that did not stop Gary Parrish of CBS Sports from updating his Top 25 And 1 rankings for the next season.
Auburn is an interesting place as they look to replace Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler but returns a strong core of guards and is adding two talented big men. That is enough for Parish to rank the Tigers at No. 14 in his ranking.
The Tigers’ ranking is based on Auburn returning four of the top six scorers – among them K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green and Allen Flanigan – from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a nice incoming class highlighted by Morehead State transfer Johni Broome and five-star center Yohan Traore.
With all the talent on the roster, it will be about how quickly Bruce Pearl can get everyone on the same page as they attempt to make another NCAA Tournament run.
Here is a look at the full ranking, which features six SEC teams.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Cougars
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas Jayhawks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Vollunteers
(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Creighton Bluejays
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines
© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Auburn Tigers
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Wildcats
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Hoosiers
© Alex Martin/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
TCU Horned Frogs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado State Rams
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue Boilermakers
Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dayton Flyers
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan State Spartans
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
Saint Louis Billikens
(AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)
