Where Auburn lands in Athlon Sports’ preseason SEC RB rankings

The 2023 season is upon us, and one position group that appears to have the least amount of questions is the running back unit.

Auburn football has experienced a program overhaul thanks to incoming transfer portal talent, with quarterback, offensive line, and wide receiver all expected to be affected by this change. The one constant, however, is running back.

Jarquez Hunter is expected to be the team’s premier back this season, and has made quite the impression on Hugh Freeze.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Jarquez (Hunter) is the best that I’ve coached thus far,” Freeze said during spring practice. “(I’m) excited about his demeanor and the way he goes about his work. He keeps his mouth shut and just goes to work.”

Following Hunter’s lead is expected to be USF transfer Brian Battie. Battie rushed for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and his speed will definitely aid Auburn in the return game as well.

Those two names are the most popular around the Plains, but it is worth keeping an eye on Damari Alston as well. Alston only recorded 14 touches last season but his versatility impressed offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery in the spring.

“From Day 1, I thought (Alston) had a pretty good feel with what we were trying to do in the run game, with seeing it, setting up blocks, and still had that physicality about him,” Montgomery said. “But the speed that he brings… man, he’s got gears in there.”

Advertisement

The three-headed monster that Auburn will bring into the season sure seems impressive, but does the national media see it that way? Athlon Sports ranked each SEC program’s running back situation in its preseason magazine, and believes that the Tigers have one of the best units in the conference.

Here’s a rundown of Athlon Sports’ running back unit rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Vanderbilt

The departure of Ray Davis leaves a giant hole for Vanderbilt to fill. Davis has taken his talents to Lexington, which leaves returners Patrick Smith and Chase Gillespie to battle for the premier back position. The duo combined to rush for 269 yards on 83 touches last season.

Advertisement

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There are a lot of questions when it comes to South Carolina’s running back stable. The leading back from last season, Marshawn Lloyd, has transferred to Southern California, leaving the only returning back with some experience to be Juju McDowell. McDowell only had 62 carries for 219 yards last season, which means his workload should increase by a heavy margin.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri was a pass-heavy team last season, and could very well be that way again in 2023. Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat return to Missouri this season and hope to have a larger role with the team.

Mississippi State

The running game at Mississippi State will be revamped in 2023. Following the unfortunate passing of Mike Leach, new head coach Zach Arnett will install a more balanced system which will feature more action from the Bulldogs’ running backs. It will be interesting to see what numbers Jo’Quavious Marks ends up with this season.

Advertisement

LSU relied heavily on the dual-threat ability of quarterback Jayden Daniels last season, and I would expect that to be the case again this season. The running back with the most production last season was Josh Williams, who rushed for 532 yards and six touchdowns. Noah Cain and John Emery will be mainstays in the LSU backfield as well.

For more LSU football news, check out LSU Tigers Wire.

Texas A&M

Devon Achane carried the load for Texas A&M last season, and that is not an exaggeration. He rushed for 1,102 yards last season, which was 902 yards more than the next guy. Amari Daniels is seen as the “next man up” for Texas A&M, with true freshman Rueben Owens expected to be in the mix as well.

Advertisement

For more Texas A&M football news, visit Aggies Wire.

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky loses two five-year players in Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke, and their leading returning rusher, JuTahn McClain, rushed for just 278 yards on 59 carries. The Wildcats got an experienced back from the transfer portal in Ray Davis from Vanderbilt, who led the Commodores in rushing last season with 1,042 yards in 2022.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Like several SEC programs, Tennessee did not have a 1,000-yard rusher last seaso, but did have two backs that produced solid carries. The Volunteers return their top two rushers from last season in Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. The combo produced 1,609 rushing yards last season and 23 touchdowns. No matter who is on the field, expect the Volunteers to be solid in the running game.

Advertisement

For more Tennessee news, visit Vols Wire.

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Florida returns its top leading rushers from last season, Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne. Both players combined to rush for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and may be called to pick up the slack left behind from first round NFL draft pick Anthony Richardson, who was instrumental in the running game last season as well.

For more Florida news, visit Gators Wire.

Auburn

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Tank Bigsby is out, and here comes Jarquez Hunter. Hunter learned well under Bigsby over the last two seasons, and is ready to take the lead in Auburn’s RB room. True freshman Damari Alston brings plenty of potential into the season, and the Tigers also added speed with USF transfer Brian Battie.

Advertisement

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 is back to lead the Ole Miss backfield in 2023. Last season, Quinshon Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards on 274 carries with 16 touchdowns. Ulysses Bentley IV will look to fill the void left by Zach Evans as the Rebels’ supporting back.

Georgia

What comes to mind when most college football fans think of Georgia’s offense, the thought of the Bulldogs’ passing game comes to mind. Sure, Georgia’s leading receivers from last season are back, but the Bulldogs managed to have three backs rush for over 500 yards last season. Kendall Milton was the team’s third-leading rusher last season by accumulating 592 yards, and is expected to be the premier back in 2023. The team’s second-leading rusher, Daijun Edwards, is back for the Bulldogs as well.

Advertisement

For more Georgia football news, visit UGA Wire.

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022, but still had a solid unit in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan leading the way. McClellan returns after rushing for 655 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and will have a great supporting cast in Roydell Williams this season.

For more Alabama football news, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Razorbacks will run it back with Rocket Sanders, A.J. Green, and Rashad Dubinion this season. Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards last season, while Green and Dubinon added 705 additional yards. The trio combined to score 18 touchdowns a season ago, and mixing in quarterback KJ Jefferson will give Arkansas one of the best rushing attacks in the country.

For more Arkansas football news, visit Razorbacks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire