Where Auburn football was picked to finish in the SEC preseason poll

Auburn football was picked to finish sixth in the SEC West by the conference preseason media poll, which dropped Friday. The Tigers are sandwiched between Arkansas at No. 5 and Mississippi State at No. 7.

The top of the division is projected with Alabama in first followed by LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, in that order. Auburn received four first-place votes and two media members picked the Tigers as their SEC champion.

Auburn is represented on the All-SEC third team by running back Jarquez Hunter, kicker Alex McPherson, punter Oscar Chapman and cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett. South Florida transfer Brian Battie was named a first-team kick returner, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers brought in more than 40 players this offseason through traditional recruiting and via the transfer portal, giving first-year coach Hugh Freeze a new-look roster heading into the 2023 season. Last year, Auburn went 5-7 and fired former coach Bryan Harsin after a demoralizing loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29.

FIXING A PROBLEM: Auburn football's run defense was putrid in 2022. Here's how the Tigers worked to address it

CLEAN SLATE: 'Aligned as we could ever be': Auburn football's Hugh Freeze ready for reset

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser, He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Where Auburn football was picked to finish in 2023 SEC preseason poll