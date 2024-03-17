Where Auburn basketball's 2024 NCAA Tournament resume stands for March Madness

NASHVILLE — Auburn basketball will soon know its NCAA Tournament fate.

The Tigers, who are a shoo-in for March Madness, will hear their names called on Selection Sunday for the fifth time in the last seven years. The two exceptions came in 2020 − the Big Dance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic − and 2021, when the Tigers wouldn't have made it anyway, but they were also serving a self-imposed postseason ban.

Auburn has a 2-7 record in Quadrant I games, but the Tigers are one of five teams in the country with an unblemished resume in Quadrant II, III and IV opportunities.

Here are some of the latest NCAA Tournament predictions for Auburn ahead of Selection Sunday (5 p.m. CT, CBS).

Where ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Auburn basketball in the NCAA Tournament

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Tigers as a No. 3 seed in the Pittsburgh pod. They'd play No. 14 Akron in the first round and then play the winner of a matchup between No. 6 Saint Mary's and No. 11 NC State in the second round if they can get by the Zips.

FOX Sports

Mike Decourcy of Fox Sports projects the Tigers as a No. 4 seed, along with Duke, Illinois and Alabama.

247Sports

Auburn is slotted as a No. 4 seed in Brad Crawford's prediction, set to play No. 13 Oakland in the first round. The Tigers are in the Midwest Region for Crawford, and they'd play the winner of a matchup between No. 5 San Diego State and No. 12 Charleston in the second round if they can get by the Sooners.

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm is sending the Tigers to Spokane as a No. 4 seed in his latest projections. Auburn is matched up with No. 13 Vermont in the South Region.

