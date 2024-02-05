Where Auburn basketball sits in AP Poll after beating Vanderbilt, coming back vs. Ole Miss

AUBURN — After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, Auburn basketball rebounded by topping Vanderbilt and Ole Miss this week. The victory over the Rebels was particularly impressive, as the Tigers were down by 13 points in SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss was previously undefeated at home this season.

All of Auburn's 18 wins this season have been by double digits, and the four losses have come by a combined 21 points. Beating the Rebels also served as a Quadrant 1 victory, the first of the season for the Tigers.

Here's where AU is slotted in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

Where Auburn basketball landed in latest AP Poll

The Tigers are now at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Kentucky fell seven spots, meaning there's only one SEC team ranked ahead of Auburn: Tennessee (6).

Results from the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Auburn moved up to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, up five spots from last week.

