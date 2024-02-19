Where Auburn basketball ranks in AP Top 25 Poll after home loss to Kentucky

AUBURN — Flying high off a 40-point win over South Carolina on Wednesday, Auburn basketball couldn't keep its momentum going against Kentucky on Saturday.

The Wildcats came into Neville Arena and handed the Tigers their first home loss of the season, 70-59. Auburn's offense could never get it going, shooting 30.9% from the field. That's the worst the Tigers have shot in a home game since they made 29% of their looks in a game against Vanderbilt in 2016.

After the dominant victory versus the Gamecocks and the disappointing loss to Kentucky, here's where Auburn ranks in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Both rankings were dropped Monday around noon.

Where Auburn basketball ranked in AP Top 25 Poll after win over South Carolina, loss to Kentucky

The Tigers fell to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. It's down one spot from their ranking of No. 13 last week.

Results from the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Auburn also slotted in at No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. SEC schools ranked above the Tigers include Tennessee (5) and Alabama (13).

