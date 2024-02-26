Where Auburn basketball ranks in AP Top 25 Poll after trouncing Georgia by 21 points

AUBURN — Auburn basketball made good use of its open week, appearing well rested at Georgia on Saturday. The result was a 97-76 road win against the Bulldogs, and the victory came without Jaylin Williams in the lineup for the first time this season.

It's unclear when Williams will be able to return — coach Bruce Pearl said he's on a game-by-game basis while he recovers from a knee injury — but his absence made the triumph over Georgia that much more impressive.

Here's where Auburn ranks in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Both rankings were dropped Monday around noon.

Where Auburn basketball ranked in AP Top 25 Poll after win over Georgia

The Tigers sit at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, up three spots from last week.

Results from the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Auburn is No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Tennessee (4) is the only SEC school ranked above the Tigers.

