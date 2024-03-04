Where Auburn basketball ranks in AP Top 25 Poll after 15-point Mississippi State win

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has played two games since the last batch of rankings were released.

The Tigers stumbled on the road at Tennessee on Feb. 28 before bouncing back with a 15-point home victory against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Here's where Auburn ranks in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Both rankings were dropped Monday around noon.

The Tigers are placed at No. 13 in the AP Poll, down two slots. Creighton and Baylor jumped over them.

Results from the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Auburn fell three spots in the coaches poll to No. 14. SEC programs ranked above the Tigers include Tennessee (4) and Kentucky (13).

