Where Auburn basketball ranks in AP Top 25 Poll after Georgia, ahead of SEC Tournament

AUBURN — The final AP Poll ahead of the SEC Tournament has been released.

Auburn basketball picked up two double-digit wins this week, including victories over Missouri on March 5 and Georgia on Saturday. Denver Jones starred in the home contest against Mizzou, connecting on seven of his nine 3-point attempts in the 92-78 win.

Here's where Auburn ranks in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Both rankings were dropped Monday around noon.

Where Auburn basketball ranked in AP Top 25 Poll after Georgia win

The Tigers moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 12. Other SEC programs ranked include Tennessee (5), Kentucky (9), South Carolina (15) and Alabama (19).

Results from the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll ahead of SEC Tournament

Auburn is also No. 12 in the coaches poll, vaulting over Baylor and Illinois.

