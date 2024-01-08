Where Auburn basketball landed in latest AP Poll after thrashing Arkansas by 32 points

AUBURN — Auburn basketball is getting some respect nationally.

After the Tigers went into Bud Walton Arena and demolished Arkansas by 32 points Saturday, they've jumped up in the AP Poll to No. 16. They were No. 25 in last week's rankings.

Auburn (12-2) is currently on a seven-game winning streak, with the average margin of victory in those contests being more than 25 points. The only losses on the season the Tigers have suffered came in the season opener against Baylor on Nov. 7 and in a true road test at Appalachian State on Dec. 3.

Chad Baker-Mazara dropped a game-high 16 points in the win over the Razorbacks. Johni Broome contributed 14, with all of that production coming in the second half, and both Tre Donaldson and Jaylin Williams joined them in double figures with 11 apiece.

ARKANSAS: Bruce Pearl won't call Auburn basketball great, but AU is doing 'what great teams do'

SILVA: How Hugh Freeze's choice for Auburn football OC will show glimpse into his mind

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vaults up latest AP Poll rankings following Arkansas