Where Athlon Sports ranks each of the Big 12 starting quarterbacks

The Big 12 Conference has built a strong reputation for producing some of college football’s top offensive attacks.

These high-powered offenses are typically spearheaded by excellent quarterback play. The Big 12 has seen first-round talents Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray light up scoreboards in recent years.

This upcoming season features many new names taking snaps across the entire league. Graduation and the transfer portal caused a massive shake-up with Big 12 quarterbacks.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders is the lone sure-fire returning starter. Texas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma all took advantage of the transfer portal to add to their quarterback room. Quarterback competitions are taking place at fall camp at the majority of the schools in the conference.

Blake Shapen won the starting job at Baylor in spring ball as last season’s starter Gerry Bohannon transferred out. Hunter Dekkers is set to take over for Iowa State’s longtime starter Brock Purdy.

Athlon Sports ranked all 131 Division I starting quarterbacks ahead of the 2022 season. Here is where each Big 12 projected starter fell on their list.

1

1

p

p

e

e

W

W

h

h

Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State (No. 89 overall)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Daniels, Kansas (No. 88)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech (No. 64)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Shapen, Baylor (No. 63)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan, TCU (No. 45)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State (No. 38)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers, Texas (No. 29)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

JT Daniels, West Virginia (No. 28)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (No. 19)

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State (No. 18)

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire