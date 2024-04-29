Where Arkansas ranks in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

For the third straight week, Arkansas stayed at No. 2 in the new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, April 29.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks (37-7 overall) are coming off a 3-1 week that included an 11-1 run rule victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in midweek play and a hard-fought series win over Florida in SEC action. The Diamond Hogs are 7-3 against current Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M (38-6) stayed at No. 1 in the coaches poll for the third straight week. The Aggies also remained No. 1 in the new Baseball America Top 25 rankings and D1Baseball poll after taking two of three from No. 18 Georgia over the weekend.

Tennessee (37-7) stayed at No. 3 while Clemson (34-9) held at No. 4. The Volunteers had a perfect 4-0 week that included a three-game sweep of Missouri in SEC play.

The only change in the top five was at No. 5, where East Carolina (35-8) jumped two spots after outscoring Memphis 36-6 over the weekend in a three-game sweep in the American Athletic Conference.

The SEC had the most schools ranked per conference with nine teams total, including No. 8 Kentucky, No. 13 Vanderbilt, No. 14 South Carolina, No. 17 Alabama, No. 18 Georgia, and No. 21 Mississippi State.

UP NEXT

Arkansas welcomes Missouri State to Fayetteville for two midweek games Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT. Both games against Missouri State can be seen on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks will then travel to Lexington for a three-game series against Kentucky in conference play.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire