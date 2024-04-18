Where Arkansas ranks in new Field of 64 projections

Coach Dave Van Horn’s Arkansas baseball team is having arguably the best season of any team in the country.

The Diamond Hogs are 32-5 overall after their midweek sweep of Texas Tech and recently spent five weeks at No. 1 before dropping their first series of the season last Sunday at No. 14 Alabama. It wasn’t exactly a long fall from the top; Arkansas dropped only one spot to land at No. 2 in every major poll this week.

Because of that, the staff at D1Baseball lists the Razorbacks as the No. 2 national seed and host site in it latest Field of 64 projections for the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

Arkansas joins Texas A&M, the overall No. 1 seed, followed by Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon State, Clemson, Duke and Florida State as projected top eight national seeds.

Securing a top eight seed would ensure that Baum-Walker Stadium hosts a Super Regional, provided the Razorbacks advance past the Regional round of the tournament.

In D1Baseball’s projections, the Hogs would host Oklahoma, Lamar, and Arkansas-Little Rock in a Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas will travel to Columbia to face No. 21 South Carolina for a scheduled three-game series this weekend as conference play continues. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire