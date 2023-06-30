Where Arkansas basketball has finished in top 25 of AP Poll last 25 years

Arkansas basketball was a mainstay in the AP Top 25 poll during the Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson eras.

Once Richardson was unceremoniously fired following the 2001-2002 season, it no longer was the case.

Eric Musselman has done it twice in four full seasons as the Arkansas coach.

We’ll take a look back starting with the 1998-99 team.

1998-99 Arkansas

The 1998-99 Razorbacks were coming off a second round exit from national runner-up Utah and Andre Miller. They were senior-laden with Kareem Reid, Pat Bradley and Derek Hood. It took a strong finish but beating No. 6 Kentucky and No. 2 Auburn in back-to-back meetings to close the season earned them a bid.

Iowa got the better of them in the round of 32, however.

Started: 19th

Finished: 17th

1999-2000 Arkansas

This team had to win the SEC Tournament to:

a) get in the NCAA Tournament

b) save Nolan Richardson’s job

They did both, winning four games in four days in Atlanta to earn a 11 seed. They would lose to Miami in Nashville five days later but it is still the only SEC Tournament title Arkansas has won.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2000-2001 Arkansas

This team was the last team to go into a season ranked until John Pelphrey’s first team in 2007-2008.

They lost at the buzzer to Georgetown in a first round game that also doubled as the last game of Joe Johnson’s year and a half as a Razorback.

Started: 15th

Finished: unranked

2001-2002 Arkansas

What ended up being Nolan Richardson’s final team at Arkansas started with promise but finished in turmoil.

The “pay me my money, they can take the job tomorrow,” ultimately did the Hall of Famer in with Frank Broyles and John White.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2002-2003 Arkansas

Easily the worst Arkansas basketball team of the last 50 years. Stan Heath’s first team got off to a rocky start.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2003-2004 Arkansas

Things got a little better for Heath in year two, as he recruited some talent to replace what had graduated.

Still, a winning season was hard to find.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2004-2005 Arkansas

Arkansas actually had a winning season in year three of the Heath era, but declined an NIT bid because they argued that the program was better than it, even though it hadn’t won a NCAAT game since 1999.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2005-2006 Arkansas

The best team of the Heath era, this group of Razorbacks had the potential to make a deep tournament run but unfortunately was upset by Bucknell in the first round in Dallas.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2006-2007 Arkansas

A very talented team on paper, the results did not play out on the court like they were supposed to. A run in the SEC Tournament to the finals got them a trip to the dance, but it didn’t save Stan Heath’s job.

Dana Altman was hired for 24 hours to replace him, then tucked home for Creighton and John Pelphrey was ultimately hired.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2007-2008 Arkansas

Mar 14, 2008; Atlanta, GA, USA: Vanderbilt Commodores center (4) A.J. Ogilvy struggles for the ball with Arkansas Razorbacks guard (21) Patrick Beverley and forward (51) Steven Hill during the second half of the 2008 SEC Mens Basketball Tournament at the Georgia Dome. The Razorbacks defeated the Commodores 81-75. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

John Pelphrey’s first team was the first to win a NCAA Tournament game in nine years when they beat Indiana and was the first team since 1999-2000 to start a season ranked.

Started: 19th

Finished: unranked

2008-2009 Arkansas

This team beat Oklahoma and Texas when both were ranked in the top ten in a single week.

This team also went 2-14 in the SEC.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2009-2010 Arkansas

Another Pelphrey team with a lot of potential that was squandered. Couldn’t even win cupcake non-conference games at home in Bud Walton Arena.

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

2010-2011 Arkansas

Pelphrey’s final team wasn’t bad, but it also wasn’t good. Too much inconsistency got the better of them. And Pel wouldn’t be allowed back.

2011-2012 Arkansas

BJ Young helped the Hogs immensely as a freshman, but the Mike Anderson era didn’t get off to the most rousing start.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2012-2013 Arkansas

Arkansas got a little better in Mike Anderson’s second season, but not enough to make the postseason.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2013-2014 Arkansas

The highlight of this season was this photo. And beating Kentucky again in Rupp later that year.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2014-2015 Arkansas

The fourth Anderson team finally broke through, winning 23 regular season games and earning a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It was the most successful season since 1998-1999, ending the year ranked in the top 25.

Started: unranked

Finished: 21st

2015-2016 Arkansas

This team had adversity in the offseason and never recovered, but managed to avoid a losing season.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2016-2017 Arkansas

This team got hosed in the second round against North Carolina or might’ve finished the year in the top 25.

Literally, Justin Jackson admitted it recently.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2017-2018 Arkansas

The Razorbacks were in the top 25 for a brief moment at the beginning of SEC play, but struggled out of the gate in the league and never sniffed the rankings again.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2018-2019 Arkansas

Try as they might, this team just couldn’t get over the hump. And because they couldn’t, time ran out for Mike Anderson at Arkansas.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2019-2020 Arkansas

Eric Musselman’s first team was good, not great, but spectacular performances from Mason Jones kept them in the hunt for a tournament bid before COVID-19 ended everyone’s plans prematurely.

Started: unranked

Finished: unranked

2020-2021 Arkansas

Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) waves to the stands while leaving the court after the game in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, the best Arkansas team since the mid-1990s. A 3 seed and a trip to the Elite Eight before narrowly falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

Started: unranked

Finished: 10th

2021-2022 Arkansas

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Jaylin Williams #10 and Trey Wade #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks react against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The second-best Arkansas team since the mid-1990s? Yes.

Upsetting No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 was glorious.

Started: 16th

Finished: 17th

2022-2023 Arkansas

Easily the most hyped Arkansas basketball team of the last 25 seasons. Unfortunately injuries occurred and luck did not smile on this team.

Yet, they managed to make the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

Started: 10th

Finished: unranked

