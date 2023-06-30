Where Arkansas basketball has finished in top 25 of AP Poll last 25 years
Arkansas basketball was a mainstay in the AP Top 25 poll during the Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson eras.
Once Richardson was unceremoniously fired following the 2001-2002 season, it no longer was the case.
Eric Musselman has done it twice in four full seasons as the Arkansas coach.
We’ll take a look back starting with the 1998-99 team.
1998-99 Arkansas
The 1998-99 Razorbacks were coming off a second round exit from national runner-up Utah and Andre Miller. They were senior-laden with Kareem Reid, Pat Bradley and Derek Hood. It took a strong finish but beating No. 6 Kentucky and No. 2 Auburn in back-to-back meetings to close the season earned them a bid.
Iowa got the better of them in the round of 32, however.
Started: 19th
Finished: 17th
1999-2000 Arkansas
This team had to win the SEC Tournament to:
a) get in the NCAA Tournament
b) save Nolan Richardson’s job
They did both, winning four games in four days in Atlanta to earn a 11 seed. They would lose to Miami in Nashville five days later but it is still the only SEC Tournament title Arkansas has won.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2000-2001 Arkansas
This team was the last team to go into a season ranked until John Pelphrey’s first team in 2007-2008.
They lost at the buzzer to Georgetown in a first round game that also doubled as the last game of Joe Johnson’s year and a half as a Razorback.
Started: 15th
Finished: unranked
2001-2002 Arkansas
What ended up being Nolan Richardson’s final team at Arkansas started with promise but finished in turmoil.
The “pay me my money, they can take the job tomorrow,” ultimately did the Hall of Famer in with Frank Broyles and John White.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2002-2003 Arkansas
Easily the worst Arkansas basketball team of the last 50 years. Stan Heath’s first team got off to a rocky start.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2003-2004 Arkansas
Things got a little better for Heath in year two, as he recruited some talent to replace what had graduated.
Still, a winning season was hard to find.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2004-2005 Arkansas
Arkansas actually had a winning season in year three of the Heath era, but declined an NIT bid because they argued that the program was better than it, even though it hadn’t won a NCAAT game since 1999.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2005-2006 Arkansas
The best team of the Heath era, this group of Razorbacks had the potential to make a deep tournament run but unfortunately was upset by Bucknell in the first round in Dallas.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2006-2007 Arkansas
A very talented team on paper, the results did not play out on the court like they were supposed to. A run in the SEC Tournament to the finals got them a trip to the dance, but it didn’t save Stan Heath’s job.
Dana Altman was hired for 24 hours to replace him, then tucked home for Creighton and John Pelphrey was ultimately hired.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2007-2008 Arkansas
John Pelphrey’s first team was the first to win a NCAA Tournament game in nine years when they beat Indiana and was the first team since 1999-2000 to start a season ranked.
Started: 19th
Finished: unranked
2008-2009 Arkansas
This team beat Oklahoma and Texas when both were ranked in the top ten in a single week.
This team also went 2-14 in the SEC.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2009-2010 Arkansas
Another Pelphrey team with a lot of potential that was squandered. Couldn’t even win cupcake non-conference games at home in Bud Walton Arena.
Started: Unranked
Finished: Unranked
2010-2011 Arkansas
Pelphrey’s final team wasn’t bad, but it also wasn’t good. Too much inconsistency got the better of them. And Pel wouldn’t be allowed back.
2011-2012 Arkansas
BJ Young helped the Hogs immensely as a freshman, but the Mike Anderson era didn’t get off to the most rousing start.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2012-2013 Arkansas
Arkansas got a little better in Mike Anderson’s second season, but not enough to make the postseason.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2013-2014 Arkansas
The highlight of this season was this photo. And beating Kentucky again in Rupp later that year.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2014-2015 Arkansas
The fourth Anderson team finally broke through, winning 23 regular season games and earning a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
It was the most successful season since 1998-1999, ending the year ranked in the top 25.
Started: unranked
Finished: 21st
2015-2016 Arkansas
This team had adversity in the offseason and never recovered, but managed to avoid a losing season.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2016-2017 Arkansas
This team got hosed in the second round against North Carolina or might’ve finished the year in the top 25.
Literally, Justin Jackson admitted it recently.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2017-2018 Arkansas
The Razorbacks were in the top 25 for a brief moment at the beginning of SEC play, but struggled out of the gate in the league and never sniffed the rankings again.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2018-2019 Arkansas
Try as they might, this team just couldn’t get over the hump. And because they couldn’t, time ran out for Mike Anderson at Arkansas.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2019-2020 Arkansas
Eric Musselman’s first team was good, not great, but spectacular performances from Mason Jones kept them in the hunt for a tournament bid before COVID-19 ended everyone’s plans prematurely.
Started: unranked
Finished: unranked
2020-2021 Arkansas
Simply put, the best Arkansas team since the mid-1990s. A 3 seed and a trip to the Elite Eight before narrowly falling to eventual national champion Baylor.
Started: unranked
Finished: 10th
2021-2022 Arkansas
The second-best Arkansas team since the mid-1990s? Yes.
Upsetting No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 was glorious.
Started: 16th
Finished: 17th
2022-2023 Arkansas
Easily the most hyped Arkansas basketball team of the last 25 seasons. Unfortunately injuries occurred and luck did not smile on this team.
Yet, they managed to make the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.
Started: 10th
Finished: unranked