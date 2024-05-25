Where Arkansas baseball ranks in updated Field of 64 after winless SEC Tournament

Where do the Arkansas Razorbacks rank as a projected national seed for the postseason after making a quick exit from the SEC Baseball Tournament?

In case you were beginning to sweat top-eight national seeding for the NCAA Tournament, fans of the Diamond Hogs can breathe easy according to D1Baseball’s latest Field of 64 projections for the postseason.

As of Saturday morning, veteran college baseball minds Mark Etheridge, Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt kept Arkansas as the No. 5 overall seed for the tournament in D1Baseball’s projections.

It’s the same projected seed the Razorbacks had entering the week before suffering losses to South Carolina and Kentucky on back-to-back days at the conference tournament in Hoover.

Joining Arkansas in D1Baseball’s projected Fayetteville Regional are Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, and Oral Roberts. Baseball America had the Razorbacks as the No. 5 overall seed in their latest projections Saturday, as well.

Tennessee remained the projected No. 1 overall seed as of Saturday morning. Kentucky was the projected No. 2 seed with North Carolina the No. 3 seed by D1Baseball.

Baseball America had the Tar Heels as the No. 2 seed with the Wildcats as the No. 3 seed. Texas A&M held as the No. 4 seed in both D1Baseball and Baseball America’s updated projections.

The unveiling of the 16 NCAA Tournament regional host sites is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CDT Sunday. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air live on ESPN2 Monday at 11 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire