Where Arkansas baseball ranks in final coaches poll before NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks stayed at No. 4 in the final USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll ahead of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Monday.

The top four teams in the coaches poll remained the same as last week with Tennessee (50-11 overall) occupying the top spot for the fourth consecutive week. The Volunteers won the SEC Tournament on Sunday with a 4-3 win over LSU. They earned the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament Monday.

Kentucky (40-14) stayed at No. 2 in the coaches poll with Texas A&M (44-13) remaining at No. 3. North Carolina (42-13) rose one spot to No. 5.

Arkansas (43-14) earned the No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will welcome Louisiana Tech, Kansas State, and Southeast Missouri to its four-team, double-elimination regional at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend. The Razorbacks will face Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. CDT Friday. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

In other rankings, Arkansas stayed at No. 5 in Baseball America’s weekly Top 25.

