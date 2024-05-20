Where Arkansas baseball fell in final regular-season Top 25 rankings

Arkansas baseball fell two spots in the new D1Baseball Top 25 rankings and three spots in Baseball America Top 25, released Monday, May 20.

The Razorbacks (43-12 overall, 20-10) checked in at No. 5 in both rankings after dropping two of three to Texas A&M in College Station over the weekend to close out the regular season.

Arkansas clinched the SEC West division title on Friday night and will be the No. 2 seed at this week’s SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover. The Diamond Hogs will play Tuesday’s winner between No. 7 seed Alabama and No. 10 seed South Carolina on Wednesday.

SEC regular-season co-champions Tennessee (46-10, 22-8) and Kentucky (39-12, 22-8) were Nos 1. and 2 in both rankings, respectively. It’s the third straight week that the Volunteers, the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament, were atop both D1Baseball and Baseball America’s rankings.

ACC regular-season champion North Carolina (41-12) moved up one spot to No. 3 in Baseball America’s rankings while Texas A&M (44-11) moved up one spot to No. 4 in both rankings.

Georgia (39-14) was the only other SEC team to crack Baseball America’s top 10 at No. 8.

Every game of the 2024 SEC Tournament will be televised by SEC Network with the exception of Sunday’s championship game on ESPN2. Each game of the tournament will also air live on SiriusXM Channel 374 for subscribers.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire