Where Arizona basketball’s March Madness résumé stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

How will Arizona basketball be seeded in the NCAA Tournament when March Madness begins next week?

That’s the question after the Wildcats lost to Oregon 67-59 in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Friday. Arizona (25-8) blew a 14-point first-half lead to the Ducks and lost for the second time in three games.

Conference tournament results don’t always affect teams’ NCAA Tournament seeds, but the Wildcats could have helped themselves by reaching the championship game.

The Selection Show begins at 3 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

More: Watch NCAA March Madness selection show on Paramount

Arizona basketball projected as a No. 2 seed in March Madness

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi believes Arizona is a No. 2 seed and will face Big South automatic qualifier Longwood (21-13) in the first round of the West Region in Salt Lake City. CBS’ Jerry Palm also projects Arizona as a No. 2 in the West but matching up with UC Davis (20-12).

If ESPN’s prediction is correct, Arizona could see No. 7 seed Nevada (26-7) or No. 10 Michigan State (19-14) in the second round. No. 3 Baylor (23-10) could potentially await in the Sweet 16. Lunardi has Purdue as the No. 1 seed on Arizona’s side of the bracket. Purdue defeated Arizona 92-84 in the Indy Classic back in December.

According to CBS’ projection, No. 7 Boise State (22-10) or No. 10 Oklahoma (20-12) would await if the Wildcats advance to the second round. That could also mean a matchup with No. 3 seed Kentucky (23-9) in the Sweet 16. Palm has North Carolina as the No. 1 seed on Arizona’s side of the bracket.

More: Arizona basketball blows halftime lead to Oregon, ends Pac-12 Tournament era on sour note

Arizona basketball’s NCAA Tournament résumé

The Wildcats are No. 4 in the NCAA NET rankings with an 8-3 record against Quadrant 1 teams. Both figures, which the selection committee considers, support the idea that Arizona is a safe No. 2 seed despite the Oregon loss.

Among teams currently ranked in the NET top 25, the Wildcats have beaten No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Duke, No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 24 Colorado and No. 25 Michigan State.

Arizona is No. 4 overall in KenPom.com’s rankings, which slot teams based on offensive and defensive efficiency. The Wildcats offense is ranked No. 8 nationally and its defense is No. 11, according to KenPom.

Arizona basketball’s NCAA Tournament history

For all its March Madness success, Arizona hasn’t reached a Final Four since 2001. The Wildcats have been to five Sweet 16s and five Elite 8s since then.

The Wildcats earned a top-two NCAA Tournament seed in each of coach Tommy Lloyd’s seasons as coach. They lost as a No. 1 seed to Houston in the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Last season, the Wildcats were upset as a No. 2 seed by No. 15 Princeton, 59-55, in the first round.

Arizona is making its 38th NCAA Tournament appearance overall.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arizona March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament