Where Andy Katz ranks Ohio State basketball in his latest power rankings

Michael Chen
·3 min read

It has been a resurgent year for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State basketball, as it has gotten off to a fast start with a 11-2 record.

Although the Buckeyes have a solid record, they have yet to be ranked in either major poll, behind three other Big Ten schools. That didn’t matter much to Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz, as he sees the top of the conference a bit differently than the rankings do.

Ohio State has been led by its sophomore tandem of Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr., and solid transfer additions in Jamison Battle and Evan Mahaffey. Find out below where Katz ranks each conference school in his first power rankings.

Purdue

Info

Record: 13-1

Rankings (AP/Coaches): 1/1

Wisconsin

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): 21/21

Ohio State

Info

Record: 11-2

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Michigan State

Info

Record: 8-5

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Northwestern

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Illinois

Info

Record: 11-2

Rankings (AP/Coaches): 9/8

Nebraska

Info

Record: 11-2

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Indiana

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Maryland

Info

Record: 9-5

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Iowa

Info

Record: 8-6

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Penn State

Info

Record: 7-6

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Minnesota

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Michigan

Info

Record: 6-7

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Rutgers

Info

Record: 8-4

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Andy Katz’s full rankings

What he said about Ohio State

Katz believes that the Buckeyes have the best backcourt in the conference with Thornton and Gayle Jr.

