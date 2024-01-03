Where Andy Katz ranks Ohio State basketball in his latest power rankings
It has been a resurgent year for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State basketball, as it has gotten off to a fast start with a 11-2 record.
Although the Buckeyes have a solid record, they have yet to be ranked in either major poll, behind three other Big Ten schools. That didn’t matter much to Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz, as he sees the top of the conference a bit differently than the rankings do.
Ohio State has been led by its sophomore tandem of Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr., and solid transfer additions in Jamison Battle and Evan Mahaffey. Find out below where Katz ranks each conference school in his first power rankings.
Purdue
1️⃣ to start 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣. pic.twitter.com/Ymev5O78nR
— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 1, 2024
Record: 13-1
Rankings (AP/Coaches): 1/1
Wisconsin
Happy New Year! 🥳
New year. New ranking. pic.twitter.com/3PdTmSxMkI
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 1, 2024
Record: 10-3
Rankings (AP/Coaches): 21/21
Ohio State
Ending the year watching @roddy_gayle highlights pic.twitter.com/ogpNvcyN2w
— Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) December 31, 2023
Record: 11-2
Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes
Michigan State
2023 🥳🏀 pic.twitter.com/yLo9kl7lv3
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 31, 2023
Record: 8-5
Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes
Northwestern
Set the tone. It’s go time. pic.twitter.com/4B8dAI3wKq
— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 2, 2024
Record: 10-3
Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes
Illinois
No. 9️⃣#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/oo9rKgvOOq
— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 1, 2024
Record: 11-2
Rankings (AP/Coaches): 9/8
Nebraska
We asked AI to generate the #GBRTop10 plays of the 2023 season so far.
Y’all agree with the results? 🤖 pic.twitter.com/YphQ7SnCMS
— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 31, 2023
Record: 11-2
Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes
Indiana
🏀 Here’s to a happy + healthy 2024! pic.twitter.com/XGblwM9CkS
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 1, 2024
Record: 10-3
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Maryland
Deuce was loose
Jahari went off for the Terps pic.twitter.com/y9evZrVLKu
— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 29, 2023
Record: 9-5
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Iowa
Almost #2024#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/E5IbgZr8zx
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) December 31, 2023
Record: 8-6
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Penn State
Back to B1G play to kick off 2024 ⏩️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/GPWzwi4zJa
— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 2, 2024
Record: 7-6
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Minnesota
Mike Mitchell Jr.’s last 4 games 🎯
– 18 pts (5-8 3pt)
– 20 pts (4-5 3pt)
– 14 pts (3-5 3pt)
– 14 pts (2-6 3pt)@HoopDreams2021 pic.twitter.com/B5yXmimXon
— Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) January 2, 2024
Record: 10-3
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Michigan
Final
Williams II: 20p | 3a | 4-8 3FG
McDaniel: 17p | 8r | 5a
Nkamhoua: 17p | 7r | 3a#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8Rq0jIxIZf
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2023
Record: 6-7
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Rutgers
Happy New Year’s Rutgers Nation! #TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WxXyH4k9lC
— Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) January 1, 2024
Record: 8-4
Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR
Andy Katz’s full rankings
New year, new 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀. 🙌@TheAndyKatz has his updated 1-14 list – do you agree?
📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/dx29rChkFl
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 2, 2024
What he said about Ohio State
Katz believes that the Buckeyes have the best backcourt in the conference with Thornton and Gayle Jr.
