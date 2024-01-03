Where Andy Katz ranks Ohio State basketball in his latest power rankings

It has been a resurgent year for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State basketball, as it has gotten off to a fast start with a 11-2 record.

Although the Buckeyes have a solid record, they have yet to be ranked in either major poll, behind three other Big Ten schools. That didn’t matter much to Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz, as he sees the top of the conference a bit differently than the rankings do.

Ohio State has been led by its sophomore tandem of Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr., and solid transfer additions in Jamison Battle and Evan Mahaffey. Find out below where Katz ranks each conference school in his first power rankings.

Purdue

Info

Record: 13-1

Rankings (AP/Coaches): 1/1

Wisconsin

Happy New Year! 🥳 New year. New ranking. pic.twitter.com/3PdTmSxMkI — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 1, 2024

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): 21/21

Ohio State

Ending the year watching @roddy_gayle highlights pic.twitter.com/ogpNvcyN2w — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) December 31, 2023

Info

Record: 11-2

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Michigan State

Info

Record: 8-5

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Northwestern

Set the tone. It’s go time. pic.twitter.com/4B8dAI3wKq — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 2, 2024

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Illinois

Info

Record: 11-2

Rankings (AP/Coaches): 9/8

Nebraska

We asked AI to generate the #GBRTop10 plays of the 2023 season so far. Y’all agree with the results? 🤖 pic.twitter.com/YphQ7SnCMS — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 31, 2023

Info

Record: 11-2

Rankings (AP/Coaches): Receiving votes

Indiana

🏀 Here’s to a happy + healthy 2024! pic.twitter.com/XGblwM9CkS — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 1, 2024

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Maryland

Deuce was loose Jahari went off for the Terps pic.twitter.com/y9evZrVLKu — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 29, 2023

Info

Record: 9-5

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Iowa

Info

Record: 8-6

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Penn State

Back to B1G play to kick off 2024 ⏩️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/GPWzwi4zJa — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 2, 2024

Info

Record: 7-6

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Minnesota

Mike Mitchell Jr.’s last 4 games 🎯 – 18 pts (5-8 3pt)

– 20 pts (4-5 3pt)

– 14 pts (3-5 3pt)

– 14 pts (2-6 3pt)@HoopDreams2021 pic.twitter.com/B5yXmimXon — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) January 2, 2024

Info

Record: 10-3

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Michigan

Final Williams II: 20p | 3a | 4-8 3FG

McDaniel: 17p | 8r | 5a

Nkamhoua: 17p | 7r | 3a#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8Rq0jIxIZf — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2023

Info

Record: 6-7

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Rutgers

Info

Record: 8-4

Rankings (AP/Coaches): NR

Andy Katz’s full rankings

New year, new 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀. 🙌@TheAndyKatz has his updated 1-14 list – do you agree? 📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/dx29rChkFl — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 2, 2024

What he said about Ohio State

Katz believes that the Buckeyes have the best backcourt in the conference with Thornton and Gayle Jr.

