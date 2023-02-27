Where are analysts ranking Joey Porter Jr. in mock drafts?

We are entering the week of the 2023 NFL Combine, which means that the draft is just a few short months away.

Penn State has had plenty of prospects come through State College, and it is no different this year.

Although offensive lineman Olu Fashanu made the surprising decision to go back to Penn State for the 2023 season, the Nittany Lions still have key prospects from both sides of the ball.

One notable player is Joey Porter Jr.

Of all the Penn State prospects we have seen mocked in the first round, Porter Jr. is the player we have seen the most, and it is clear to see why.

Porter Jr. would fit on a lot of NFL teams. The two that make the most sense, and we have seen him mocked to these teams plenty of times, would be the Steelers and the Lions.

So, where are all of the NFL Draft analysts currently mocking Joey Porter Jr.?

Let’s take a closer look.

NFL Network: Washington Commanders (16)

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick in the draft. The former Nittany Lion would team up with two former Penn State players (Tariq Castro-Fields and Troy Apke) in Washington’s secondary. The Commanders are looking for their true number one cornerback, and with Porter Jr. being mocked throughout the first round and near the top of the draft class at corner, he would be a nice fit for the Commanders’ secondary room.

CBS Sports: Detroit Lions (6)

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Joey Porter Jr. mocked to the Detroit Lions with the 6th overall pick. They took Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall pick in the 2019 draft, but he hasn’t really lived up to his potential. The Lions bring in another focal point on their defense and a true number one cornerback in their secondary room in Porter Jr.

The Draft Network: Pittsburgh Steelers (17)

Here is one that many draft nuts want to see. Perhaps you could call it that “match-made-in-heaven” pick in terms landing spots for Joey Porter Jr. It certainly does make sense for both sides too. The Steelers have a strong defense, but they don’t really have an identity in their cornerback room. That is where Porter Jr. comes in. His combination of physicality and athleticism will fit very well with the Steelers.

The Draft Wire: Pittsburgh Steelers (17)

The Draft Wire and the Draft Network seem to think alike, sending Joey Porter Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 17th overall pick in the draft.

Touchdown Wire: Seattle Seahawks (5)

This is one that we haven’t really seen a ton, and that is Joey Porter Jr. to the Seattle Seahawks with the 5th overall pick in the draft. The Seahawks took Tariq Wollen and Coby Bryant in last year’s draft. Seattle surprised everyone and made the playoffs this past season, but will they address their cornerback position in the draft? But this time, as early as the first round? If so, Porter Jr. might be that player for them.

