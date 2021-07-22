Where is Aly Raisman now? Gold-medal gymnast enjoying retirement alongside dog, Mylo

Aly Raisman helped make U.S. Olympic history when she helped lead not one, but two Olympic gymnastic teams to gold medals.

Though her appearances at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games were slightly overshadowed by all-around gold performances by teammates Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, Raisman was instrumental in bringing home team golds for both teams.

Raisman also helped make history for U.S. gymnastics in a different way when she came forward in 2017 as one of dozens of gymnasts to have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. She and 2012 teammate Jordyn Wieber spoke at Nassar's sentencing in 2018.

"You are nothing," Raisman said in her speech. "The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices and we're not going anywhere."

Former olympian Aly Raisman confronts Larry Nassar in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom on Jan. 19, 2018 during the fourth day of victim impact statements regarding former sports medicine doctor, who pled guilty to seven counts of sexual assault in Ingham County, and three in Eaton County.

When did Raisman retire?

Raisman last competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. She went on a two-year hiatus from the sport following the 2012 Games but returned in 2014 to pursue another Olympic berth. The 25-year-old confirmed her retirement on Instagram on January 14, 2020. Raisman had not competed since her performance at the Olympics four years prior.

How many Olympic golds does Raisman have?

Raisman won three Olympic gold medals across her two trips to the Games. At the 2012 London Olympics, she led the U.S. to its first team gold in 16 years as the team's captain. Her score of 15.600 on floor exercise earned her an individual gold, and also won bronze on beam.

In 2016, Raisman was once again the oldest (22) on the gold-winning team. She competed on all four apparatuses for the team. Raisman finished second in the all-around behind teammate Simone Biles and second on floor.

Aly Raisman poses with one of her silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She finished second in the all-around and floor competitions.

What Raisman is doing now?

Raisman most recently made headlines while looking for her dog, Mylo, after he escaped on July 4. Mylo, who Raisman rescued in October 2020, was found safe on July 10.

Besides caring for her pup, Raisman is currently working with Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania as a program designer. The gymnastics camp has been around for over 50 years, and Raisman attended as a child. Woodward, alongside Raisman, is partnering with Darkness to Light, a nonprofit committed to preventing child sex abuse by providing education and training to all staff.

She's also partnered with Silk, the dairy-substitute brand, to promote Silk ULTRA, so you may see her on cartons in your local grocery aisle.

Where you can follow Raisman:

You can find Aly Raisman on Instagram @alyraisman, on Twitter @Aly_Raisman and on Facebook. Raisman also released an autobiography in November 2017 entitled Fierce.

