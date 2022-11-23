Where’s Alabama in USA TODAY Sports’ updated playoff and bowl projections?

The College Football Playoff race is drawing closer to the finish with only two weekends left before bowl selections. As things currently stand, we are likely headed to only the second college football playoffs that won’t feature Alabama.

The Tide will have one last chance to make an impact on the committee as they take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday. The Iron Bowl is widely recognized as the greatest rivalry game in college football, but for the first time in nearly a decade, both sides enter the game with no real chance at a title. Don’t get it twisted though, there is still plenty at stake. Aside from just bragging rights, Bryce Young looks to become only the second quarterback under Nick Saban to finish his time in Tuscaloosa perfect against the Tigers. A victory over such an intense rival is the perfect way to roll into bowl season with momentum.

USA TODAY Sports updated its playoff and bowl projections ahead of rivalry weekend. The Tide are projected to meet up with the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. This would be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Wildcats currently sit at 8-3 with a trip to the Big-12 championship game likely in the cards.

As for the playoffs, Georgia is slated to take on Clemson in the Peach Bowl while Ohio State and TCU will meet in the Fiesta Bowl. With rivalry weekend and conference championships coming up, the only thing you can guarantee is mayhem.

Related

Alabama moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings, nearing the impossible

Related

Which Alabama players could sit out of a bowl game if Tide misses CFP?

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire