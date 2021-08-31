Where Alabama stands in the ESPN Power Rankings
We are in week one of the college football season and each week will bring new rankings.
So where does Alabama stand in the ESPN College Football Power Index? Well, I am glad you asked…
Alabama sits at No. 1 in the ESPN FPI heading into week one. Rounding out the top five are, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia.
According to their algorithm, Alabama has a 53.3% chance of winning the SEC and a 26.9% chance of winning the National Championship.
Behind Alabama in the SEC is Georgia, where they have a 29.5% chance of winning the SEC and a 4.8% chance of winning the National Championship.
