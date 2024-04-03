Where is Alabama in a reseeded March madness Final Four?

If March Madness were to stop today and the committee reseeded the remaining Final Four teams, where would the Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball team be?

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf argues (subscription required) head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide would be the No. 4 seed.

It is a bit surprising given the fact that NC State is an 11-seed and Alabama, a No. 4 seed, had to beat the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tarheels to get to this point. Despite one of the most impressive offenses in the country, the Senior Staff Writer believes that Alabama’s liabilities on the defensive end could prevent them from a championship run.

Medcalf says of the first-ever Alabama Final Four team,

“But their scoring capabilities also don’t tell the full story. It’s important to note how quickly Nate Oats’ squad can change a game. Playing without Latrell Wrightsell Jr. this weekend, Alabama turned Saturday’s game with a breathtaking display. In the first 13 minutes of the second half, it scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers. Now, the Crimson Tide — who have made 41.4% of their 3-point attempts in the NCAA tournament — head to the national semifinals, where they’ll have a shot at the ultimate upset with one of the top scoring units in college basketball.”

The UCONN Huskies have won their four tournament games by an average of 27.75 points and have won 10 straight dating back to last year’s national title team. With the way UConn is currently playing, it is pretty hard to see anyone beating them, but if there is a team to do it, Alabama is built to do so as a high-speed team with heavy doses of three-pointers.

mark sears has been phenomenal all tournament long, but he will need to have one of his best collegiate games of all time on Saturday if Alabama is going to advance.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire