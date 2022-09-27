Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 4

Week 4 of the college football season is a wrap and it is time to revisit ESPN’s Football Power Index to see where the Alabama Crimson Tide sits.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete”.

Alabama was able to reclaim the top spot after a dominating victory in the SEC opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Here is a complete breakdown of where the Alabama Crimson Tide stands after the completion of Week 4.

FPI: No. 1

Strength of Record: No. 2

Strength of Schedule: No. 37

Strength of Remaining Schedule: No. 5

Offensive Efficiency: No. 10

Defensive Efficiency: No 5

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 12

Overall Efficiency: No. 1

