Week 10 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are fresh off their impressive 42-28 win over the LSU Tigers.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 11.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 5

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

After one of the most impressive wins of the season, Alabama somehow drops two spots in the overall FPI rankings.

Strength of Record: No. 4

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

If you go by strength of record, which seems like a very important factor, Alabama is one of the top four teams in the country.

Strength of Schedule: No. 8

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Crimson Tide has played one of the toughest schedules in the country and has just one loss and appears to be getting better as the season goes by.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 15

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

On the surface, Alabama’s remaining three opponents don’t seem too daunting, but with two of those being on the road in the SEC, it definitely won’t be easy for the Tide.

Overall Efficiency: No. 11

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the season progresses, Alabama slowly creeps toward the top 10 in overall efficiency. You cannot overstate the coaching job that Nick Saban has done this season in Tuscaloosa.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 22

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t seem possible after the early portion of the season, but Alabama may just end up being a top-15 offense in terms of efficiency if they continue to improve at their current rate.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 8

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Like they have all season, Alabama’s defense stepped up big time in the second half against LSU and continues to prove to be one of the better defensive units in the country.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 27

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough outing for Will Reichard against LSU missing a pair of field goal attempts against the Tigers. But this team has shown to be solid in special teams throughout the season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire