Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 4

Week 4 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are fresh off a rather impressive 24-10 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 4.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 3

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Only Ohio State and Oklahoma rank ahead of Alabama in ESPN’s overall FPI rankings this week. If Alabama can continue to show signs of improvement and continue to win, they could easily move up even higher.

Strength of Record: No. 15

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

After taking care of Ole Miss this past weekend, Alabama moved from No. 49 to No. 15 in the strength of record rankings.

Strength of Schedule: 17

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Already through four weeks, Alabama has played Texas and Ole Miss, putting their strength of schedule among some of the toughest in the country. With seven more SEC games remaining, that ranking could potentially rise.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 28

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama’s remaining strength of schedule is tough but manageable for the Crimson Tide. Just win, baby!

Overall Efficiency: No. 22

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama moved up nine spots in the overall efficiency rankings from last week and with the Crimson Tide seemingly finding more team chemistry, Alabama could continue to rise.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 60

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Even after a much better second-half performance against Ole Miss, Alabama only rose three spots on the offensive efficiency rankings this week. Jalen Milroe and company just need to build off the second half of last week and get better and better each week.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 8

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama climbed from No. 16 to No. 8 following that elite performance against the high-flying Ole Miss offense. At their current rate, the Crimson Tide could make a push for the best defense in college football.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 17

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

With strong performances from Will Reichard and James Burnip once again and a blocked punt, the Alabama special teams jump from No. 43 to No. 17 in the efficiency rankings.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

