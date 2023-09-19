Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are fresh off its ugly road win over the South Florida Bulls, 17-3.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 3.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 4

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After back-to-back weeks of subpar performances from the Crimson Tide, Alabama drops a few places in ESPN’s overall FPI rankings.

Strength of Record: No. 49

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With one loss, Alabama’s strength of record is not very good. If the Tide can roll off some wins in the SEC, they will climb in the rankings.

Strength of Schedule: No. 36

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The matchup with Texas is the only game that has moved the needle from a strength of schedule standpoint for Alabama. The SEC slate will likely boost the Tide’s standings in strength of schedule.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 21

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Things are not going to get easier for Coach Saban and Alabama. If the team wants to accomplish some of their goals, they better get their act together heading into Week 4.

Overall Efficiency: No. 31

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This is not a good number for a program that recruits at the level of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Anything outside the top 10 is an underachievement, in my opinion.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 63

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Following the benching of Jalen Milroe in favor of Tyler Buchner, Alabama dropped from No. 13 to No. 63 in offensive efficiency. I think it’s safe to say that Milroe is the Tide’s best bet at quarterback for now.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 16

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong performance in Tampa in Week 3, the defense made a massive jump from No. 43 to No. 16 in efficiency rankings. Alabama needs its defense to help carry the team until the offense begins to click.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 43

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Will Reichard and James Burnip continue to be as solid as they come in college football. However, Kool-Aid McKinstry muffed a punt against USF which likely led to Alabama’s drop from No. 6 last week to No. 43 this week.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire