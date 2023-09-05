Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is now complete and each team now has a game under its belt. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide handled their business over the weekend with a 56-7 drumming of Middle Tennessee State.

While you can’t take a ton from a win over a Group of Five program, the Crimson Tide showed some promising signs against the Blue Raiders.

The real test for Alabama will come this weekend when they host Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

As we wait for the highly-anticipated Week 2 matchup, let’s take a look at ESPN’s Football Power Index which uses an algorithm to determine which teams are the best from an analytical standpoint.

FPI: No. 1

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Strength of Record: No. 33

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Strength of Schedule: No. 81

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 8

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Overall Efficiency: No. 8

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Efficiency: No. 13

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Efficiency: No. 23

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 14

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

