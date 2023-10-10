Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are coming off an exciting 26-20 road win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 6.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 3

Only Ohio State and Oklahoma rank ahead of Alabama in ESPN’s overall FPI rankings this week. If Alabama can continue to show signs of improvement and continue to win, they could easily move up even higher.

Strength of Record: No. 6

After the road win in College Station, Alabama moves up from No. 16 to No. 6 in the strength of record.

Strength of Schedule: No. 3

Alabama has played one of the toughest early season schedules in the country and that may pay off for them down the road when it comes to the CFP.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 32

While the remaining strength of schedule isn’t easy by any stretch, Alabama is setup to finish the 2023 season on a strong note.

Overall Efficiency: No. 10

Alabama continues to climb in overall efficiency as the identity of this team begins to be created. If improvements continue, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this team inside the top five by the season’s end.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 48

Even after facing the vaunted Aggies defense on the road, Alabama moved up four spots in offensive efficiency this week. With the improved play of Jalen Milore, I expected this number to continue to rise in the rankings.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 4

It’s hard to imagine many defenses are playing as efficiently as the Crimson Tide are. The Alabama defense has stifled opponents week in and week out and might just be the best unit in the country.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 6

Special teams continue to be a strength of this Alabama team. Will Reichard is automatic and the Tide already have a blocked punt and a blocked field goal on the season.

