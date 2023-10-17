Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 7

Week 7 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are coming off a home win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 7.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 7

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After a lackluster performance in Week 7, Alabama drops four spots in ESPN’s overall FPI. But still remain the top-ranked program in the SEC.

Strength of Record: No. 5

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama climbs one spot in the strength of record category this week and once again has the best strength of record in the SEC.

Strength of Schedule: No. 10

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

I think it’s easy for Tide fans to look past how difficult the schedule has been so far this season for Alabama. With the 10th toughest schedule in the country, they have done a pretty good job handling it. Still a ways to go though.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 28

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has five games remaining on its regular season schedule but the next matchups against Tennessee and LSU are by far toughest. Road games at Kentucky and Auburn to end the season won’t be easy either.

Overall Efficiency: No. 13

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Alabama drops three spots in the overall efficiency rankings and that is in large part due to the way they played in the second half against Arkansas.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 39

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Offensively, the Tide continues to trend in the right direction. Alabama is up nine spots this week and with the running game getting better and Jalen Milroe continuing to develop, the Tide offense could finish inside the top 20.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 7

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama dropped three spots defensibly this week after a sloppy second half against Arkansas where the Razorbacks scored 15 points in the final 30 minutes. The Crimson Tide still remains one of the top defensive units in the country.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 20

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Somehow Alabama dropped from No. 6 to No. 20 in special teams efficiency this week despite having a solid weekend against the Razorbacks. The duo of Will Reichard and James Burnip is among the best in college football.

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

