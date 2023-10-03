Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 5

Week 5 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are coming off an emphatic 40-17 road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 5.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 3

Only Ohio State and Oklahoma rank ahead of Alabama in ESPN’s overall FPI rankings this week. If Alabama can continue to show signs of improvement and continue to win, they could easily move up even higher.

Strength of Record: No. 16

Even after a road win in Starkville, the Crimson Tide did not move much in the strength of record rankings. Another win in a tough road environment this week will likely move the needle.

Strength of Schedule: No. 18

Alabama has played a relatively tough schedule up to this point and with the large portion of the SEC slate still ahead, I expect this number to increase in strength.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 25

While still tough, Alabama’s remaining schedule is manageable for the Crimson Tide. Let’s see if Alabama can navigate its way back to Atlanta.

Overall Efficiency: No. 13

As the team shows improvement from week to week, Alabama is slowly rising in the overall team efficiency rankings moving from No. 22 last week to No. 13 this week.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 52

After playing a much cleaner game offensively against Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide rose from No. 60 to No. 52 in the offensive efficiency rankings. Jalen Milroe and the offense are certainly trending in the right direction.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 6

Defensively is where Alabama flexes its muscles. The Crimson Tide moved from No. 8 to No. 6 this week in defensive efficiency rankings as Kevin Steele has this group playing with a purpose.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 10

There is nothing too surprising here, Alabama’s specialists Will Reichard and James Burnip are among the nation’s elite and are a big part in the Crimson Tide’s success.

