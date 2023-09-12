Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 2

Week 2 did not go the way that I am sure Nick Saban and the Alabama football envisioned it. The Crimson Tide took a 34-24 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns and now will do their best to quickly recover as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the South Florida Bulls.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 2.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 1

I am not sure how a team that is 1-1 through two weeks and is fresh off a 10-point home loss remains at No. 1, but here we are.

Strength of Record: No. 56

Alabama will have plenty of opportunities to improve this ranking throughout the remainder of the season. The Tide just needs to take care of business the rest of the way.

Strength of Schedule: No. 22

This is a solid number compared to a lot of SEC schools, but with a lot of the season remaining, it is likely this number will continue to climb to inside the top ten.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 23

This is a good sign to Alabama fans to pause on quitting on the season. Alabama’s road to Atlanta won’t be easy but it isn’t impossible.

Overall Efficiency: No. 25

Overall this isn’t where Alabama needs to be. The talent on the roster is much better than No. 25. Players and coaches alike need to step up and execute on a more consistent basis.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 13

Anytime you are breaking in a new QB you expect a few bumps along the way. The truth is, Milroe needs to be better, but so does the offensive line.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 43

This is completely inexcusable for a Nick Saban-led team. The defensive line has performed poorly and the seconSpedary blew way too many assignments in Week 2. The good news is, that all of this is correctable, it’s on the players and coaches to get it done.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 6

Will Reichard and James Burnip have been the model of consistency so far through the young season. Reichard is a perfect 3-3 on the season with a long of 51 yards. Burnip has a booming average of 50.3 yards and has pinned. the opponents inside the 20 four times.

