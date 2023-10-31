Week 9 of the college football season is now complete and Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are fresh off their bye week before they enter the Week 10 matchup against the LSU Tigers.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 10.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 3

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Even with a week off, Coach Saban and the Tide moved up a couple of spots in the overall FPI rankings. With a win over LSU this weekend, there is potential for a little more movement.

Strength of Record: No. 4

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With wins over Ole Miss and Tennessee, Alabama is building one of the best resumes in the country.

Strength of Schedule: No. 8

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama has played one of the toughest schedules of the season up to this point and that could play a role in the upcoming CFP rankings.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 18

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Even with two losses, the LSU Tigers could be the Tide’s biggest challenge of the season. Road games at Kentucky and Auburn still loom for Alabama too.

Overall Efficiency: No. 15

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama remains in the top 15 of overall efficiency but with an impressive performance this weekend, they could find themselves inside the top 10.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 35

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Alabama is slowly but surely climbing in the offensive efficiency rankings as this offense continues to grow and improve. If they can keep it up, they could find themselves inside the top 25 by season’s end.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 6

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide has had one of the top defensive units in the country this season but their greatest challenge will roll into Tuscaloosa this weekend. LSU has the top offense in the country and we will find out just how good the Alabama defense is.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 26

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has been steady on special teams this season. Will Reichard and James Burnip make up one of the best specialty duos in the country and there haven’t been too many costly miscues on special teams.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire