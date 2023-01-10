Where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index ahead of showdown with Arkansas

You couldn’t ask for a better start to the SEC schedule than what Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team have done.

Currently, the Tide are 3-0 in conference play including a nearly 30-point win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Next up for the Tide is a tough road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night.

Before Alabama tips things off against the Hogs, let’s look at the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks in the BPI.

BPI: No. 6

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Strength of Schedule: No. 2

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Strength of Record: No. 3

Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 26

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Projected tournament seeding: 2.1

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire