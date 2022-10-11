Who and where Alabama is projected to play in the College Football Playoffs?

Through six weeks of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide remains undefeated. The Tide has had to overcome a couple of close scares, a Bryce Young injury, and many other difficulties, so remaining undefeated says something about this team. All of that being said, Alabama will face their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to Knoxville to take on fellow undefeated Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tide narrowly survived Texas A&M in Week 6 on the last play of the game, but not having Bryce Young was a major factor in the game. Alabama is currently in the midst of a 15-game winning streak against the Volunteers, but this will be the best matchup yet.

USA TODAY Sports released their updated bowl projections and the Crimson Tide are still on pace to make the College Football Playoff semifinal. As of right now, USA TODAY Sports predicts that Alabama will meet up with Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. While Clemson and Georgia will meet in the other semifinal, the Peach Bowl.

The top four teams remained the same, but Alabama is still not projected to make the national championship as of right now. USA TODAY Sports predicts that Ohio State and Georgia will meet for all the marbles on Jan. 9.

Even after Tennessee, the Tide’s schedule remains tough for a few weeks as they will play No. 16 Mississippi State, @LSU, and @No. 9 Ole Miss, but they do have a bye game included in there.

