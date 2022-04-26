Where Alabama players rank among Draft Wire’s top 300 prospects
The 2022 NFL draft has finally arrived.
When it comes to producing NFL talent, especially in the first round, no one has done it since 2007 like Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since his arrival in Tuscaloosa, the former Tide players have earned $1.7 billion in NFL contracts. That is quite the achievement.
In recent years, players such as Tua Tagovailoa, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, and many more have heard their names called during the first round. Beyond the first day of the draft, many more former Crimson Tide football players have joined the NFL in the draft and through the undrafted free agency period.
With the NFL draft’s festivities set to kick off on Thursday in Nevada, we are breaking down where Alabama players are rated amongst the Draft Wire top 300.
Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2 Overall
First Round Grade
Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
No. 15 Overall
First Round Grade
Christian Harris, Linebacker
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
No. 42 Overall
Second Round Grade
John Metchie III, Wide Receiver
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
No. 67 Overall
Second Round Grade
Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Line
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
No. 74 Overall
Third Round Grade
Brian Robinson Jr, Running Back
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
No. 101 Overall
Third Round Grade
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Defensive Back
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 110 Overall
Fourth Round Grade
Josh Jobe, Defensive Back
(AP Photo/John Amis)
No. 151 Overall
Fourth Round Grade
LaBryan Ray, Defensive Line
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
No. 191 Overall
Fifth Round Grade
Christopher Allen, Edge
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
No. 195 Overall
Fifth Round Grade
Daniel Wright, Safety
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
No. 210 Overall
Fifth Round Grade
Chris Owens, Offensive Line
Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser
No. 269 Overall
Seventh Round Grade
