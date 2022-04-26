Where Alabama players rank among Draft Wire’s top 300 prospects

The 2022 NFL draft has finally arrived.

When it comes to producing NFL talent, especially in the first round, no one has done it since 2007 like Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since his arrival in Tuscaloosa, the former Tide players have earned $1.7 billion in NFL contracts. That is quite the achievement.

In recent years, players such as Tua Tagovailoa, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, and many more have heard their names called during the first round. Beyond the first day of the draft, many more former Crimson Tide football players have joined the NFL in the draft and through the undrafted free agency period.

With the NFL draft’s festivities set to kick off on Thursday in Nevada, we are breaking down where Alabama players are rated amongst the Draft Wire top 300.

Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Overall

First Round Grade

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 15 Overall

First Round Grade

Christian Harris, Linebacker

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 42 Overall

Second Round Grade

John Metchie III, Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

No. 67 Overall

Second Round Grade

Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Line

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 74 Overall

Third Round Grade

Brian Robinson Jr, Running Back

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 101 Overall

Third Round Grade

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Defensive Back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 110 Overall

Fourth Round Grade

Josh Jobe, Defensive Back

(AP Photo/John Amis)

No. 151 Overall

Fourth Round Grade

LaBryan Ray, Defensive Line

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 191 Overall

Fifth Round Grade

Christopher Allen, Edge

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

No. 195 Overall

Fifth Round Grade

Daniel Wright, Safety

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

No. 210 Overall

Fifth Round Grade

Chris Owens, Offensive Line

Chris Owens

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

No. 269 Overall

Seventh Round Grade

