Where Alabama’s non-first-rounders could end up the 2023 NFL draft
Unfortunately, the first round of the NFL draft always takes the limelight. But the truth is, the first round doesn’t provide all of the talents that NFL fans will see next season.
While the Alabama football team is expected to see as many as four first-round selections later this month, as many as nine others could hear their names called over the final six rounds of the draft.
Even though the big four in Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, and Jahmyr Gibbs are dominating the headlines, today we will look at Alabama’s non-first-rounders and when and where they will most likely be selected.
Jordan Battle
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Round: 2
Pick: 60
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Although Jordan Battle lacks the elite skill set for an All-Pro safety, he has more than enough ability and instincts to be a quality player in the NFL for many years.
Tyler Steen
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Round: 3
Pick: 76
Team: New England Patriots
Tyler Steen is a name to watch later this month. Teams love his versatility and although he played tackled in college, Steen could become a very good guard in the NFL.
Henry To'oTo'o
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Round: 3
Pick: 80
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Like Battle, Henry To’oTo’o lacks the elite athleticism that separates the good and elite players. What To’oTo’o does have are tremendous instincts and a knack for being around the football.
Eli Ricks
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Round: 3
Pick: 96
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Eli Ricks could potentially become one of the steals of the draft. He has all the tools of a first-round corner, but injuries have slowed down his progression.
Byron Young
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Round: 4
Pick: 112
Team: New York Jets
Byron Young is a really good football player. While he is not likely to be a Pro Bowler, Young will have a long and reliable career in the NFL.
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.
Round: 4
Pick: 123
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Emil Ekiyor Jr. is the Byron Young of the offensive line in this class. A really good football player who will contribute to an NFL team for the next decade.
Cameron Latu
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Round: 5
Pick: 163
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Cameron Latu is both a solid blocker and pass catcher from the tight end position. Latu will be a really solid TE2 in the NFL for many years to come and with some improvements, possibly a TE1.
DeMarcco Hellams
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Round: 5
Pick: 170
Team: Green Bay Packers
DeMarcco Hellams is a downhill safety prospect who could flourish in the right scheme. If allowed to play around the line of scrimmage, Hellams could make some plays in the NFL.
DJ Dale
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Round: 7
Pick: 160
Team: New York Giants
It’s possible that DJ Dale could go undrafted, but I believe a team late in the draft will take a chance on the former Alabama starter. Dale is good enough to help an NFL team in the middle of the defense.
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.