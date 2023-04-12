Where Alabama’s non-first-rounders could end up the 2023 NFL draft

Unfortunately, the first round of the NFL draft always takes the limelight. But the truth is, the first round doesn’t provide all of the talents that NFL fans will see next season.

While the Alabama football team is expected to see as many as four first-round selections later this month, as many as nine others could hear their names called over the final six rounds of the draft.

Even though the big four in Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, and Jahmyr Gibbs are dominating the headlines, today we will look at Alabama’s non-first-rounders and when and where they will most likely be selected.

Jordan Battle

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Round: 2

Pick: 60

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Although Jordan Battle lacks the elite skill set for an All-Pro safety, he has more than enough ability and instincts to be a quality player in the NFL for many years.

Tyler Steen

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Round: 3

Pick: 76

Team: New England Patriots

Tyler Steen is a name to watch later this month. Teams love his versatility and although he played tackled in college, Steen could become a very good guard in the NFL.

Henry To'oTo'o

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Round: 3

Pick: 80

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Like Battle, Henry To’oTo’o lacks the elite athleticism that separates the good and elite players. What To’oTo’o does have are tremendous instincts and a knack for being around the football.

Eli Ricks

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Round: 3

Pick: 96

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Eli Ricks could potentially become one of the steals of the draft. He has all the tools of a first-round corner, but injuries have slowed down his progression.

Byron Young

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Round: 4

Pick: 112

Team: New York Jets

Byron Young is a really good football player. While he is not likely to be a Pro Bowler, Young will have a long and reliable career in the NFL.

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Round: 4

Pick: 123

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Emil Ekiyor Jr. is the Byron Young of the offensive line in this class. A really good football player who will contribute to an NFL team for the next decade.

Cameron Latu

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Round: 5

Pick: 163

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cameron Latu is both a solid blocker and pass catcher from the tight end position. Latu will be a really solid TE2 in the NFL for many years to come and with some improvements, possibly a TE1.

DeMarcco Hellams

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Round: 5

Pick: 170

Team: Green Bay Packers

DeMarcco Hellams is a downhill safety prospect who could flourish in the right scheme. If allowed to play around the line of scrimmage, Hellams could make some plays in the NFL.

DJ Dale

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Round: 7

Pick: 160

Team: New York Giants

It’s possible that DJ Dale could go undrafted, but I believe a team late in the draft will take a chance on the former Alabama starter. Dale is good enough to help an NFL team in the middle of the defense.

