Where is Alabama in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?

With the 2022 college football regular season over, teams are now either preparing for their respective conference championships or are awaiting bowl game selections. Others have already begun going through the motions to begin the offseason.

Alabama ended the season with a 22-point home win in the Iron Bowl over Auburn. Last week the College Football Playoff committee had the Crimson Tide ranked No. 7. With the chaos from Week 12 spilling into Week 13, Alabama moved up to No. 6.

Ohio State is the buffer between the Crimson Tide and the top four. Formerly No. 2, the Buckeyes suffered a rough home loss to Michigan to end the season.

The top four consists of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC.

It all comes down to conference championships, as Alabama will have to watch as other teams face off in games where the outcomes dictate the Crimson Tide’s future.

Alabama’s 10-2 record may make history by becoming the first two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff, though it is not likely. Madness on conference championship weekend is required, and we got just that over the last two weeks.

