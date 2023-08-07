Where Alabama football ranks in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News
·3 min read
Alabama football is ranked No. 3 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 that was released Monday. The Crimson Tide received the second-most first-place votes.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season in the No. 5 spot in the coaches poll. Alabama is one of six SEC schools included in the initial rankings. Georgia was voted into the top overall spot after winning its second consecutive national championship.

LSU, which won the SEC West a season ago, is ranked No. 5. Tennessee is the next closest SEC team, sitting in the No. 10 spot.

Saban, who is one of the voters, is entering his 17th season coaching the Crimson Tide. He will have to fill voids left by Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. after they departed for the NFL Draft.

Edge rusher Dallas Turner figures to lead the charge with Anderson gone, but who the quarterback filling the void Young left is yet to be determined.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE: What we saw from Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner at Alabama football practice

GOODBREAD: Alabama football OC Tommy Rees couldn't look younger, and couldn't sound older | Goodbread

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Rank

School (record)

Points

Last year’s final rank

First-place votes

1

Georgia (15-0)

1,643

1

61

2

Michigan (13-1)

1,510

3

0

3

Alabama (11-2)

1,489

5

4

4

Ohio State (11-2)

1,485

4

1

5

LSU (10-4)

1,294

15

0

6

Southern California (11-3)

1,228

13

0

7

Penn State (11-2)

1,181

7

0

8

Florida State (10-3)

1,145

10

0

9

Clemson (11-3)

1,078

12

0

10

Tennessee (11-2)

991

6

0

11

Washington (11-2)

941

8

0

12

Texas (8-5)

848

25

0

13

Notre Dame (9-4)

841

18

0

14

Utah (10-4)

839

11

0

15

Oregon (10-3)

820

16

0

16

TCU (13-2)

655

2

0

17

Kansas State (10-4)

440

14

0

18

Oregon State (10-3)

365

17

0

19

Oklahoma (6-7)

320

NR

0

20

North Carolina (9-5)

315

NR

0

21

Wisconsin (7-6)

309

NR

0

22

Mississippi (8-5)

303

NR

0

23

Tulane (12-2)

225

9

0

24

Texas Tech (8-5)

200

NR

0

25

Texas A&M (5-7)

196

NR

0

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Where Alabama football ranks in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll