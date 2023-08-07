Where Alabama football ranks in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

Alabama football is ranked No. 3 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 that was released Monday. The Crimson Tide received the second-most first-place votes.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season in the No. 5 spot in the coaches poll. Alabama is one of six SEC schools included in the initial rankings. Georgia was voted into the top overall spot after winning its second consecutive national championship.

LSU, which won the SEC West a season ago, is ranked No. 5. Tennessee is the next closest SEC team, sitting in the No. 10 spot.

Saban, who is one of the voters, is entering his 17th season coaching the Crimson Tide. He will have to fill voids left by Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. after they departed for the NFL Draft.

Edge rusher Dallas Turner figures to lead the charge with Anderson gone, but who the quarterback filling the void Young left is yet to be determined.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE: What we saw from Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner at Alabama football practice

GOODBREAD: Alabama football OC Tommy Rees couldn't look younger, and couldn't sound older | Goodbread

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Rank School (record) Points Last year’s final rank First-place votes 1 Georgia (15-0) 1,643 1 61 2 Michigan (13-1) 1,510 3 0 3 Alabama (11-2) 1,489 5 4 4 Ohio State (11-2) 1,485 4 1 5 LSU (10-4) 1,294 15 0 6 Southern California (11-3) 1,228 13 0 7 Penn State (11-2) 1,181 7 0 8 Florida State (10-3) 1,145 10 0 9 Clemson (11-3) 1,078 12 0 10 Tennessee (11-2) 991 6 0 11 Washington (11-2) 941 8 0 12 Texas (8-5) 848 25 0 13 Notre Dame (9-4) 841 18 0 14 Utah (10-4) 839 11 0 15 Oregon (10-3) 820 16 0 16 TCU (13-2) 655 2 0 17 Kansas State (10-4) 440 14 0 18 Oregon State (10-3) 365 17 0 19 Oklahoma (6-7) 320 NR 0 20 North Carolina (9-5) 315 NR 0 21 Wisconsin (7-6) 309 NR 0 22 Mississippi (8-5) 303 NR 0 23 Tulane (12-2) 225 9 0 24 Texas Tech (8-5) 200 NR 0 25 Texas A&M (5-7) 196 NR 0

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Where Alabama football ranks in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll