Where Alabama football ranks nationally in key stats through five games

Through the first five weeks of the college football season, the Crimson Tide are exactly where they are supposed to be, undefeated and ranked No. 1.

The Tide started the season a little slow with a scare in Austin, Texas, but since then they have found their rhythm. Alabama is off to a fast 2-0 start in the SEC outscoring Arkansas and Vanderbilt by a combined 104-29. However, Texas A&M comes to town this weekend for arguably the most anticipated matchup of the season.

While the solid start is great, Alabama now enters the most daunting stretch of their season with ranked Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State on the horizon.

Scoring Offense: #4

Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Points per game: 48.4

Scoring Defense: #5

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Points per game allowed: 11.0

Rushing Offense: #7

Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards per game: 251.4

Passing Offense: #37

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Passing yards per game: 273.6

Rush Defense: #10

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 87.4

Pass Defense: #5

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards allowed per game: 149.0

Total Offense: #4

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Total yards per game: 525.0

Total Defense: #4

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Total yards allowed per game: 236.4

Sacks Allowed: #20

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Sacks allowed: 5

Sacks Forced: #18

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sacks forced: 15

Turnover Margin: #91

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Turnover margin: -2

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire