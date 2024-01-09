Where Alabama football ranks in final top 25 coaches poll of 2023 season

Alabama football has learned its final ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll college football rankings released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5.

When the regular season ended, Alabama found itself tied for the No. 4 ranking with Texas. Ahead of the two teams were Michigan, Washington and Florida State. Georgia, which Alabama beat in the SEC Championship Game, finished ranked No. 3.

Alabama football ended up with a 12-win season, winning the SEC Championship Game and making it back to the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Crimson Tide (12-2) ultimately earned the No. 4 spot in the CFP, and it lost to No. 1 Michigan in overtime of the Rose Bowl.

Alabama landed at No. 5 in the final US LBM Coaches Poll rankings of the 2023 season.

US LBM Coaches Poll: Final

Michigan Washington Georgia Texas Alabama Florida State Oregon Missouri Ole Miss Ohio State Arizona LSU Penn State Notre Dame Oklahoma Oklahoma State Tennessee Louisville Kansas State Clemson NC State Iowa Kansas SMU West Virginia

