Where Alabama football ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 12

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team took care of business on the road against Kentucky in Week 11 with a 49-21 win over the Wildcats.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 12.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 4

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama rolls in at No. 4 in the FPI rankings entering Week 12. I’d like to say that if the Tide can win out, including the SEC Championship, it will be extremely difficult to leave them out of the College Football playoff.

Strength of Record: No. 6

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s wins have their strength of record among the nation’s. Finishing the season 11-1 would be a great accomplishment for the Tide.

Strength of Schedule: No. 19

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s schedule has been tough and they have been able to navigate it with just one loss. We’ll see if that loss comes back to haunt them or not.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 8

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Alabama has just two regular-season matchups remaining. Their home finale against Chattanooga is this weekend. Then their rivalry matchup against Auburn to close out the season.

Overall Efficiency: No. 8

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Efficient is not the word you would have used to describe this team in the early portion of the season, but their play as of late is made evident by their continuous improvement in overall efficiency.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 20

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now but Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense are turning into one of the most dangerous units in the country. With improved play along the offensive line and at quarterback, this offense is firing on all cylinders. The scary thing is, the best is yet to come.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 6

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This Alabama defense is flat-out nasty. They rarely give up anything easy and are relentless in their pass rush and cover extremely well in the backend. This is without question one of the top defenses in the country.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 34

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama remains consistent on special teams with Will Reichard as the placekicker and James Burnip as the punter. A couple of lapses in the return game this season have been the only issues for the Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire