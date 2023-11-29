Where Alabama football ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index ahead of SEC Championship

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Auburn Tigers 27-24 in Week 13 to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering the 2023 SEC Championship.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 6

Alabama remains among the elite in college football in the Football Power Index. A win over Georgia would certainly move the Tide toward the top.

Strength of Record: No. 7

Alabama is 11-1 and has played a pretty tough schedule this season. Not many teams would have accomplished what they have.

Strength of Schedule: No. 31

Despite playing four teams that are currently ranked, among other SEC schools, Alabama’s strength of schedule is only No. 31 and that is a little surprising.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 3

This one also doesn’t make much sense. If your lone remaining scheduled game is against the No. 1 team in the country, shouldn’t that mean that Alabama has the toughest schedule remaining?

Overall Efficiency: No. 9

After being a little dysfunctional early on in the season, this Alabama team has morphed into one of the most well-balanced teams in the country.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 19

The turnaround of this Alabama offense is nothing short of incredible. From where they were in Week 3 against USF, to where they are now, they look like a completely different unit.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 8

For the most part, this Alabama defense has been as solid as they come. They stop the run effectively, they are tight with coverage in the backend, and just do an overall good job of limiting their opponents.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 28

Between Will Reichard and James Burnip, it is hard to find much to complain about. They both are among the best at their positions in college football.

