Where Alabama football ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 13

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team took care of business in the 2023 home finale against Chattanooga by defeating the Mocs 66-10.

Now, it is time to see where Alabama ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 13.

According to ESPN, FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where Alabama currently stands!

FPI: No. 4

Alabama has made tremendous improvements throughout the season and continues to prove on the field that they are one of the best teams in the country.

Strength of Record: No. 7

Alabama has won nine straight games, three of which have come against ranked opponents. Considering the schedule this team has played, the Tide have a great record.

Strength of Schedule: No. 28

Alabama has played plenty of tough opponents this season and despite their early season struggles, has won many of those games by double digits.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 8

Alabama has one of the toughest schedules remaining in the country. A road trip to Auburn this week and a date with the two-time defending national champs the Georiga Bulldogs in Atlanta next week for the SEC Championship.

Overall Efficiency: No. 5

This Alabama team has started to show that they are one of the most efficient teams in the country in all three phases.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 20

Quarterback Jalen Milroe’s play has improved tremendously throughout the season and he has this Alabama offense firing on all cylinders. The best part is, they haven’t reached their full potential yet.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 8

Week in and week out this Alabama defense has been consistently good. They are elite at in-game adjustments and always make it tough on opposing offenses to build any consistent success.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 30

We all know that Will Reichard and James Burnip are some of the best specialists in the country. It now appears the Tide have found them a new punter returner in freshman sensation Caleb Downs.

