Where is Alabama football ranked in ESPN’s Football Power index?

The 2024 season for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will be an interesting one. Not only is legendary head coach Nick Saban replaced by former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer, the SEC welcomes in two new teams and the College Football Playoffs expand to a 12-team format.

With such substantial changes, many wonder whether the Crimson Tide can pick up where it left off last season. Despite not being considered a national title contender for most of the season, Alabama won the SEC Championship over the Georgia Bulldogs and snuck into the CFP, where the eventual national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, got the win in the Rose Bowl.

Where will the Crimson Tide rank to begin the season? We aren’t too sure yet. However, many have tried to predict where Alabama will rank in the preseason Top 25. ESPN, however, has ranked every FBS team based on an algorithm that removes the human aspect of it all. Because of this, some argue it’s more reliable.

The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) has Georgia ranked as the top team in the nation for the 2024 season, with a rating of 26.8, which is the highest of any team and is 2.3 points higher than the second-highest ranked team, the Oregon Ducks.

Though there are many unknowns about the 2024 Alabama football team, the FPI ranks the Crimson Tide at No. 5 with a rating of 21.9.

The regular season is rapidly approaching, which means the clock is ticking on DeBoer and his coaching staff to put together a team that will contend to win it all, which has become the standard in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

