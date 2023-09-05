Where Alabama football, Nick Saban rank in polls ahead of Texas game

Alabama football moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll and remained in the same spot in the USA TODAY US LBM Coaches Poll after a win over Middle Tennessee this past week.

The Crimson Tide (1-0) sits in the No. 3 spot in both polls ahead of the Texas game on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Longhorns (1-0) rank No. 10 in the coaches poll and No. 11 in the AP poll.

Georgia remained No. 1 in both polls after a win over UT-Martin. Michigan is No. 2 in both polls as well.

Other ranked teams from the SEC in the coaches poll are No. 9 Tennessee, No. 14 LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M. Other teams ranked from the SEC in the AP poll include No. 9 Tennessee, No. 14 LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

