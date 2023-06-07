Where Alabama football finished in every AP Poll since 2000

Alabama Football is currently a dynasty. Many fans nowadays may not remember the struggle that Crimson Tide fans went through early in the 2000s.

In the Nick Saban era, the Tide is more likely to win a national championship than it is to experience a multi-loss season. The rankings reflect the sustained success of the Crimson Tide and the improvement the program has had in recent years.

See where Alabama Football as a program has been ranked at the start and end of every college football season in the AP poll. Some seasons may shock you, or bring back some serious hope you may have had heading into a season.

2000

Started: No. 3

Finished: Not ranked.

Alabama had high hopes for the first season of the new century, but fell flat with an abysmal record of 3-8. This would be the final season of the Mike DuBose era in Tuscaloosa.

2001

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Started: No. 25

Finished: Not ranked.

The first year of Dennis Franchione as the head coach resulted in slight improvement from the 2000 season. The Crimson Tide finished with a 7-5 record and a one-point win over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl.

2002

Started: Not ranked.

Finished: No. 11

An impressive 2002 season concluded with a record of 10-3, but the postseason fate of the team will forever be unknown as NCAA violations led to a brief ban on the Tide’s participation in bowl games.

2003

Started: Not ranked.

Finished: Not ranked.

The first season in the Mike Shula era ended with a record of 4-9 and was at one point ranked No. 21 in the nation.

2004

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2004

Started: Not ranked.

Finished: Not ranked.

Slight improvement from the 2003 season and a Music City Bowl appearance, but zero weeks spent in the rankings.

2005

Started: No ranked.

Finished: No. 8

After starting the season outside of the top 25, the Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and won the Cotton Bowl. The record was later adjusted to 0-2 after the NCAA levied sanctions for violations stemming from issues relating to textbook distribution for classes student-athletes were not taking, which then could have been sold.

2006

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Started: Not ranked.

Finished: Not ranked.

Alabama went 6-7 and lost in the Independence Bowl this season. It was also Mike Shula’s final year with the Crimson Tide. This season’s wins were also vacated for the same sanctions levied against the 2005 season.

2007

Started: Not ranked.

Finished: Not ranked.

Nick Saban’s first season had the Crimson Tide going 7-6 (2-6 after sanctions), and a win in the Independence Bowl. However, the team failed to make the top 25 in the AP Poll in 2007.

2008

Started: No. 24

Finished: No. 6

Saban’s second year in Tuscaloosa was a rather successful one. His team went undefeated in the regular season but lost the SEC Championship game and lost in the Sugar Bowl. Disappointing postseason, but trending in the right direction.

2009

Started: No. 5

Finished: No. 1

A perfect season that resulted in Saban’s first national championship at Alabama. The beginning of the ongoing dynasty we see today.

2010

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 10

The Tide finished this season with a 10-3 season and a win over No. 7 Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl.

2011

Started: No. 2

Finished: No. 1

Saban’s second national championship-winning season with the Crimson Tide. Alabama went 12-1 on the season with the one loss being to then-top-ranked LSU, which the Tide defeated in the National Championship game.

2012

Started: No. 2

Finished: No. 1

Another National Championship for Saban and Alabama. A 13-1 season for the Tide with the one loss being to Texas A&M.

2013

Nick Saban

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 7

This season ended with a final record of 11-2, with a loss in the Iron Bowl and a loss in the Sugar Bowl to Oklahoma.

2014

Started: No. 2

Finished: No. 4

A 12-2 final record with an SEC Championship win, but a regular season loss to Ole Miss and a Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State.

2015

Started: No. 3

Finished: No. 1

A nearly perfect season. Only one loss in 2015 at the hands of Ole Miss. Alabama took down Florida in the SEC Championship, defeated Michigan State at the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl and earned a win over Clemson in the national championship.

2016

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 2

Alabama tries to win back-to-back national championships but falls short in the national championship game to Clemson, which was the Tide’s only loss in the 14-win season.

2017

Alabama football

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 1

This season ended in one of the wildest national championships in the history of the game. It also gave rise to the Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts quarterback competition.

2018

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 2

Another season that ended with a trip to the national championship game. However, this one was spoiled by a familiar thorn in Alabama’s side, the Clemson Tigers.

2019

Mac Jones

Started: No. 2

Finished: No. 8

A season-ending hip injury to Tagovailoa thrust Mac Jones into the starting role. Despite a somewhat lackluster season, the Crimson Tide took down Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

2020

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Started: No. 3

Finished: No. 1

Alabama’s dominance was somewhat unexpected. In Mac Jones’ first year as the starting quarterback, he lit up college football and propelled Alabama to another national championship win.

2021

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 2

The talent on Alabama’s roster did not reflect the production on the field. A loaded offense and defense made the national championship, but fell to Georgia in the rematch after Alabama took down the Bulldogs in the SEC championship.

2022

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Started: No. 1

Finished: No. 5

Alabama’s 2022 season was somewhat of a disappointment. A two loss season and a win in a New Year’s Six Bowl game would be a monumental season for most programs, but not the Crimson Tide.

