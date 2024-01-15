Where new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer voted Crimson Tide in final coaches poll

Before Kalen DeBoer became the new coach of Alabama football, he agreed the Crimson Tide belonged in the top four in the sport.

As one of the coaches voting in the US LBM coaches poll, DeBoer ranked Alabama No. 4 in his final ballot of the season released after the national championship game.

DeBoer kept the top four teams in the spot the College Football Playoff committee originally ranked them.

Nick Saban, who announced his retirement this past Wednesday, had the same top four as DeBoer. The highest a coach ranked Alabama was No. 2 (Arkansas State's Butch Jones), and the lowest was No. 8 (Central Florida's Gus Malzahn).

KALEN DEBOER STORIES: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

INSIDE THE SEARCH: Inside Alabama football's coaching search to hire Kalen DeBoer

EPIC NICK SABAN STORIES: Epic Nick Saban stories, as told by Alabama football players who'd know as he retires

Here's DeBoer's full ballot.

Kalen DeBoer top 25 rankings

Michigan Washington Texas Alabama Georgia Oregon Florida State Mississippi Missouri Ohio State Penn State Arizona LSU Notre Dame Oklahoma Tennessee Louisville Oklahoma State Kansas State Oregon State West Virginia SMU Kansas Iowa Fresno State

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kalen DeBoer: Where new Alabama football coach voted Tide in top 25