Who and where is Alabama expected to play in the College Football Playoff?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are undefeated through the first four weeks of the college football season, however, they face their toughest task to date this week when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2021, the Razorbacks traveled to Tuscaloosa and nearly pulled off the upset of the season before coming up a touchdown short.

After Alabama narrowly escaped with a victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2, the Georgia Bulldogs jumped the Tide for the No. 1 overall spot in the country. The Bulldogs haven’t given up the No. 1 spot yet, but the Tide are hot on their trail after a poor showing against Kent State.

USA TODAY Sports released their updated bowl projections and the Crimson Tide are still on pace to make the CFP semifinal. As of right now, USA TODAY Sports predicts that Alabama will meet up with Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. While Clemson and Georgia will meet in the other semifinal, the Peach Bowl.

Clemson replaces the Oklahoma Sooners who were upset by Kansas State this past weekend in the updated playoff projections. However, the biggest change this week as that they no longer predict the Crimson Tide to play for a national title. They now have the Buckeyes taking on Georgia for the national title on Jan. 9.

Even after their test against Arkansas on Saturday, the Tide have some tough matchups in the next few weeks. They face the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 8 Tennessee, Mississippi State, @LSU and to cap it off @ No. 14 Ole Miss.

Related

Wild projection has Alabama missing CFP, facing an unlikely opponent in Sugar Bowl

Related

Alabama vs. Texas A&M gets primetime slot on Oct. 8

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire